Netanyahu says public should celebrate Passover, Easter, Ramadan alone

Israelis will no longer be able to pray in a minyan of 10 people, even in open spaces, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a new set of state-of-emergency restrictions on the public Monday evening. In addition, couples getting married can celebrate with their nuclear families alone and no other guests."These restrictions save lives," explained the prime minister. "We are helping you."Twenty people will be allowed to come together for a funeral and 10 for a brit milah circumcision ceremony, so long as the Health Ministry's general guidelines are followed: events must take place in open spaces and people must maintain a distance of two meters between them.He asked the public to hold their Passover Seders alone, as nuclear families, and he said that he will place full quarantines on those neighborhoods that continue not to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines.