May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Netanyahu announces trip to Berlin, Paris

Netanyahu is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

May 27, 2018 18:22
Israeli PM Netanyahu and German Chancellor Merkel address a news conference

Israeli PM Netanyahu and German Chancellor Merkel address a news conference. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Berlin and Paris next week for talks expected to focus on Germany and France's opposition to the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, his office announced on Sunday. Israel wholeheartedly supports the US move.

Netanyahu is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he also has significant disagreements over the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem. Both Paris and Berlin were strongly opposed to the US step.

Netanyahu last met both leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

The prime minister is scheduled to travel to Berlin a week from Monday, spend the day there and then fly to Paris in the evening. He will spend Tuesday and Wednesday in the French capital, before returning home on June 6th in the evening.


