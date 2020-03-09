The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu elected from prison cell

JROAST Purim Spoof: “I know where Bibi is all the time, and don’t have to worry about him flying around the world spending the taxpayers’ money.”

By GLIB HOFFMAN  
MARCH 9, 2020 11:49
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Despite being convicted on four counts of bribery and sentenced to five years in prison, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a resounding victory Monday in the race for the 24th Knesset.
Following a media blitz from his cell featuring a series of TED talks given in his prison overalls, Netanyahu walked away (figuratively) with an astounding 45 mandates for the Likud as opposed to 25 for the Ayman Odeh-led Joint List, now the country’s second largest party following the implosion of Blue and White and Benny Gantz’s decision to leave politics for a career in motivational speaking.
Voters at exit polls around the country said they weren’t dissuaded from voting for a candidate currently serving time.
“It’s sort of comforting,” said Yitzhak Levy from Rosh Ha’ayin. “I know where Bibi is all the time, and don’t have to worry about him flying around the world spending the taxpayers’ money.”
Netanyahu has asked the Prison Services for special permission to host the weekly cabinet meeting, a request that was granted since prison officials already have a sizeable number of ministers’ data and fingerprints on hand. The meetings will cut into the time allotted to Netanyahu for conjugal visits with his wife, but the prime minister said it was a sacrifice that he was willing to make for the good of the country.
In response to the results, Odeh said that the country’s discrimination against its Arab citizens was on full display once again.
“I knew the only way to beat Bibi was to play him at his own game, but no matter what I did, the police and attorney-general refused to investigate me,” he said.
“What does a guy have to do to get arrested around here?”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu purim Israeli Election
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unity needed in Israel after the third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by