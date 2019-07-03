Netanyahu on Ethiopian Israeli protests: We will not tolerate violence

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will not tolerate the blocking of roads or violence at protests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, in his first public comments about the violent protests by members of the Ethiopian Israeli community the night before.



“This community is dear to us,” he said, noting that he is convening an interministerial meeting in the evening set up to deal with problems facing the community. “We will discuss all the issues, but we will also discuss what is intolerable. We are not prepared to accept or tolerate the blocking of roads and the use of violence, including Molotov cocktails against our forces, and the burning of cars or any other civilian property. We are a state of law. We demand that everyone respect the law.”

Netanyahu said that this committee has already discussed the need to change the pattern of the police towards the Ethiopian Isareli community, and that while there has been improvements, more improvements are necessary.“One thing is certain,” Netanyahu continued, “this can not be dealt with by blocking roads and it can not be dealt with violently.”Tuesday’s protests were in reaction to the killing in Kiryat Haim on Sunday of a 19-year-old Ethiopian Israeli youth, Solomon Tekah, by an off-duty police officer.Netanyahu's comments came after a security cabinet meeting he held in the south to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, followed by a meeting with local and regional council heads, some of whom left the meeting in protest.“Our policy is clear - we want to restore the calm, but at the same time we are preparing for a large-scale military operation, if such an action is required. Those are my instructions to the army,” he said.Regarding the local council heads who left the meeting, Netanyahu said that he was sorry that “some of the mayors who always say that they are not being listened to,” left the meeting.Sources in the Prime Ministers Office said that those who left the meeting did so for “political reasons.”“It is odd that they say they are not being heard, but then when we come to hear them, they leave,” the sources said.

