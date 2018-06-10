Netanyahu praises Israeli team treating volcano burns in Guatemala

Residents are seen amidst ashes as heavy machinery removes ash from a road at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. Picture taken June 6, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the Israeli medical team for treating the wounded and saving lives following the natural disaster last week in Guatemala.



"On Wednesday I promised Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales that I would send Israeli doctors to help those injured from the devastating volcanic eruption in his country. The Israeli delegation arrived the next day. Our doctors and paramedics are saving lives. I’m proud of them!" he wrote.



Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing and wounding dozens. Israel, at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directions, immediately sent aid and dispatched a delegation of medical professionals to the Central American country.The Israeli team had been using a special enzyme developed at the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba to treat the wounded, a Foreign Ministry spokesman explained. The enzyme, which was brought to the country by the team of specialists, was used to facilitate the speedy recovery of burns and reduce the need for surgery. The team, made of 10 experts in treating burns and respiratory diseases, arrived on Thursday evening and began seeing patients on Friday.Relations between Guatemala and Israel have been very friendly. Only last month, Guatemala President Jimmy Morales visited the country to attend the inauguration of his country’s embassy in Jerusalem.