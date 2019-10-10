Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu warns against ‘ethnic cleansing of the Kurds’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday against the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish parts in Syria and warned against violence against the Kurdish people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 16:47


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019.. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)

“Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies,” he said. “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people."
 
Over a hundred IDF reserve officers appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, asking that the two should do everything in their power to prevent atrocities against the Kurds in Syria, after American forces withdraw from the region, KAN news reported. 
 
“As Israelis and as Jews, we must not stand idly by,” the officers wrote.
 
Turkey launched an offensive on Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, after US forces withdrew from part of the border region, opening up a dangerous new phase in Syria's more than eight-year-old conflict.



