Netanyahu: We will accept the court's decision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on his Facebook page this evening (Friday) addressing his supporters, and stating that the final ruling in the three cases against him must be decided by the courts, after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust.Netanyahu added that "[he] want(s) to thank [the] masses of Israeli citizens for [their] extraordinary love, [which] comes from the heart and [goes] into the heart. "I know that you will be at the Tel Aviv Museum on Friday night and that you will go to the [street] intersections, but above all you will be in my heart."Netanyahu then spoke about his position on the rule of law: "of course, I want to make it clear that this whole process will ultimately be decided in court." "According to the rule of law, and that means those who do not follow the rule of law within the police or the prosecutor's office, there will be scrutiny, there has to be criticism and there needs to be a correction, that's the main thing I said yesterday."Netanyahu also addressed his supporters directly, stating that "beyond this, I want to say, whoever elects the Israeli prime minister are you citizens."we now have great historical opportunities, such as annexing the Jordan Valley, maintaining our security, [enhancing] alliances with our neighbors and many things that should not be missed. We will work together and win." The announcement comes following a speech given on Thursday in which Netanyahu strongly criticized the police and judicial system for indicting him on corruption charges.