Right-wing parties form alliance to be led by Shaked

The New Right has signed an agreement for a joint run with Bayit Yehudi and National Union, ending weeks of speculation and days of negotiations.



The name of the new party will likely be The United Right although this has not been finalized.

The deal requires that all parties remain together in the coalition negotiations period after the elections, and critically that all three parties recommend to the president that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formulate the next government.This was reportedly a crucial demand of Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz and proved to be a significant sticking point in the negotiations with New Right leader Ayelet Shaked and co-founder Naftali Bennett reluctant to accede to the demand.Bennett has repeatedly declined to say explicitly if New Right would recommend Netanyahu.In addition, the agreement stipulates that should any further unity deals be done with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party or Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party, candidates on the list from Bayit Yehudi and National Union will have to drop down a place on the list, not those of New Right.The agreement said officially that representatives those other right wing parties would have to be give reserved slots on the Likud party list, but sources in National Union said that there is still a possibility such candidates could be added to the joint United Right list.The Likud party released a statement immediately, stating that “There will be no more people added to the Likud list, given the absorption of Kachlon's party into Likud.”According to the deal, New Right leader Ayelet Shaked will take the number one place on the joint list, Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz will be number two, National Union leader Betzalel Smotrich will be number three, and New Right co-founder will be number four.Bayit Yehudi and National Union will get nine of the remaining top twenty spots and New Right will get seven.Shaked declared following the signing of the deal that it was a “wonderful piece of news for the Right-leaning block,” adding that "weeks of effort have now born fruit” and that the deal was reached to prevent “precious votes" on the right wing being wasted.“We all need to be in one big party,” she said, vowing “to do everything to unite with even more parties until the last minute.”Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article

