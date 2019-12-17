New view of the Holy City as Jerusalem wall walkway extends 1 km.

A group of young girls, age 4 or 5, played, strolled and talked to each other on a bright-green soccer field in artificial grass, enjoying an unusually warm December sun. The scene could have not striken as unique if it weren't for the fact that the golden dome of the Dome of the Rock was standing majestic just behind them. The view was just one of the many unique experiences offered by a walk along the new section of the Northern Ramparts Walk around the walls surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem.The section was inaugurated on Tuesday after five years of work in the presence of Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage Ze'ev Elkin and the Ministry's Director General Mordechai Benita. The project will allow visitors to explore the Northern Ramparts walk in its full length - about 3km from the Jaffa Gate to the Lion's Gate - adding a little over 1km to the previos itinerary. Another section of the promenade, the southern, already extends from Jaffa Gate to the Western Wall for about one kilometer. Very few people remain unmoved when they walked down the alleys of the Old City, invested by its spiritual energy and buzzing vitality. However, to understand even better how an area covering roughly a square kilometer has been the scene of some of the most important events in the history of the three monotheist faiths, and perhaps of humankind in general, it might be useful to take a step back and observe it from a little further away. The Ramparts Walk along the city's walls, offers this opportunity.The three most famous domes of the city – the Hurva Synagogue and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher as well as the Dome of the Rock – are visible at the same time from multiple spots, sometimes vividly framed by lines of drying colorful underwear, pots of flowers, and children toys left on the rooftops.About 40,000 people live in the Old City, and a glimpse of their daily life in the four Quarters, Muslim, Jewish, Armenian and Christian, can be spotted walking along the Ottoman Walls built around five centuries ago. The smell of baked goods and grilled meat, music from a school and noise from the busy streets completed the unique sensorial experience."By walking on these walls and looking at the city from above, it is possible to understand Jerusalem better," Elkin noted, adding that the walk also represents a way to tie together all the parts of the Old City.He added that he hoped that in the future, visitors would be able to walk the full length of the walls in one unified itinerary.Outside the walls, the modern city stood with its skyline that comprises new towers and older buildings, with the golden Jerusalem stone prominent in the architecture of buildings and both pedestrian and car traffic filling the streets.According to a statement by the East Jerusalem Development Company (PAMI), the project of opening the new section of the Ramparts was carried on at a cost of NIS 11 million and it was initiated by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage and undertaken by PAMI."For years the Old City of Jerusalem did not realize its tourist potential," said Elkin. "The new section will allow the millions of tourists in Jerusalem to experience the city on a route that allows both a view into the Old City and from the walls outward. This project joins tourism projects that will increase the number of visitors each year such as the cable car, accessibility of the Old City alleys and the renovation of the Old City's urban space. The Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry will continue its work to make the Old City a vibrant and attractive place."