if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New view of the Holy City as Jerusalem wall walkway extends 1 km.

Take a virtual tour through Jerusalem Old City's new wall promenade.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 14:20
View from the new view of Jerusalem's Old City as Jerusalem wall walkway extends by 1 km. (photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
View from the new view of Jerusalem's Old City as Jerusalem wall walkway extends by 1 km.
(photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
A group of young girls, age 4 or 5, played, strolled and talked to each other on a bright-green soccer field in artificial grass, enjoying an unusually warm December sun. The scene could have not striken as unique if it weren't for the fact that the golden dome of the Dome of the Rock was standing majestic just behind them. The view was just one of the many unique experiences offered by a walk along the new section of the Northern Ramparts Walk around the walls surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem.
The section was inaugurated on Tuesday after five years of work in the presence of Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage Ze'ev Elkin and the Ministry's Director General Mordechai Benita.
The project will allow visitors to explore the Northern Ramparts walk in its full length - about 3km from the Jaffa Gate to the Lion's Gate - adding a little over 1km to the previos itinerary. Another section of the promenade, the southern, already extends from Jaffa Gate to the Western Wall for about one kilometer.
Very few people remain unmoved when they walked down the alleys of the Old City, invested by its spiritual energy and buzzing vitality. However, to understand even better how an area covering roughly a square kilometer has been the scene of some of the most important events in the history of the three monotheist faiths, and perhaps of humankind in general, it might be useful to take a step back and observe it from a little further away. The Ramparts Walk along the city's walls, offers this opportunity.
The three most famous domes of the city – the Hurva Synagogue and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher as well as the Dome of the Rock – are visible at the same time from multiple spots, sometimes vividly framed by lines of drying colorful underwear, pots of flowers, and children toys left on the rooftops.
About 40,000 people live in the Old City, and a glimpse of their daily life in the four Quarters, Muslim, Jewish, Armenian and Christian, can be spotted walking along the Ottoman Walls built around five centuries ago. The smell of baked goods and grilled meat, music from a school and noise from the busy streets completed the unique sensorial experience.
"By walking on these walls and looking at the city from above, it is possible to understand Jerusalem better," Elkin noted, adding that the walk also represents a way to tie together all the parts of the Old City.
He added that he hoped that in the future, visitors would be able to walk the full length of the walls in one unified itinerary.
Outside the walls, the modern city stood with its skyline that comprises new towers and older buildings, with the golden Jerusalem stone  prominent in the architecture of buildings and both pedestrian and car traffic filling the streets.
According to a statement by the East Jerusalem Development Company (PAMI), the project of opening the new section of the Ramparts was carried on at a cost of NIS 11 million and it was initiated by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage and undertaken by PAMI.
"For years the Old City of Jerusalem did not realize its tourist potential," said Elkin. "The new section will allow the millions of tourists in Jerusalem to experience the city on a route that allows both a view into the Old City and from the walls outward. This project joins tourism projects that will increase the number of visitors each year such as the cable car, accessibility of the Old City alleys and the renovation of the Old City's urban space. The Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry will continue its work to make the Old City a vibrant and attractive place."


Tags Israel Jerusalem Western Wall old city jerusalem Ze’ev Elkin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by