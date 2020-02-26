The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Noble Energy vice president voices support for supplying gas to Gaza Strip

The Palestine Power Generation Company canceled a $1.2 billion deal in March 2015 to purchase gas from Leviathan, citing regulatory delays to the project.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 14:33
Bini Zomer. Vice president, Regional Affairs, Noble Energy, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Bini Zomer. Vice president, Regional Affairs, Noble Energy, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Leviathan platform operator Noble Energy would be in favor of selling natural gas to the Gaza Strip in the future, according to Binyamin (Bini) Zomer, Noble Energy’s vice president for regional affairs.
"There is an effort of the [Middle East] Quartet and individuals in Israel to sell gas to Gaza, and we are in favor," Zomer told the Maariv Business Conference in Herzliya.
Located 10 kilometers off Israel’s shore, the Leviathan platform commenced full operations on January 6, supplying natural gas to the Israeli domestic market and to neighbors Jordan and Egypt. The Leviathan reservoir, one of the largest natural gas fields discovered worldwide in the last decade, is thought to contain up to 605 billion cubic meters (cu.m.) of natural gas, equivalent to 65 years of domestic gas consumption.
The Palestine Power Generation Company canceled a $1.2 billion deal in March 2015 to purchase gas from Leviathan, citing regulatory delays to the project. Plans to construct a long-discussed, $300m. power plant in Jenin have stalled.
"We would be happy if [the Palestinians] establish a power plant. We signed a contract to supply gas and the Palestinians canceled," said Zomer.
Fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus and reduced demand has led to a major decline in energy prices in recent weeks, impacting the value of shares in Houston-headquartered Noble Energy and the global energy industry.
Zomer said it had been "fortunate" for the company that the outbreak occurred after finishing work on the Leviathan project, which would have otherwise led to supply chain delays.
"If the outbreak had happened during the establishment of the Leviathan project, it would have impacted our ability to meet our deadlines, but it happened after the gas had started to flow," Zomer said. "Seventeen countries worked on the project, including in Asia, with factories designed for this industry. We had ships coming from all over the world."
In February 2018, Noble Energy and Delek Drilling signed a $15 billion decade-long deal to supply 64 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields, with the latter already supplying natural gas to Israel since 2013.
The deal with Egypt follows a September 2016 agreement worth $10b. between Jordan’s National Electric Power Company Ltd. and the Leviathan project partners to supply a gross quantity of 45 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Israel’s eastern neighbors over a 15-year period.
Despite vocal opposition from some Jordanian lawmakers, Zomer described supply of natural gas to Israel's neighbors as a "win-win" situation. Gas supply has reduced energy prices for Jordanian citizens and enabled Egypt to become a regional energy hub, Zomer said, including potential exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European countries.
"Leviathan has a lot of advantages for Israeli citizens," said Zomer, adding that operations since January proved the platform had no negative impact on air quality for nearby residents.
"Electricity prices have been reduced by four percent, there are additional revenues and energy security for the state. There are two platforms and two reservoirs – Tamar and Leviathan – with two entry points into the domestic system," Zomer said. "We are not only selling and looking for new customers, but we are working to expand the local market, reduce use of coal, connect with new factories and create infrastructure to convert transportation to natural gas as well."


Tags Gaza noble energy gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by