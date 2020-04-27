The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Not only COVID-19: Jerusalem hospital saves 75-year old cancer patient

While Israel's medical system is intensely focused on the fight against coronavirus, other patients are not being ignored. Hospital staff moved mountains to save this patient's life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2020 11:52
Hadassah Ein Kerem saved the life of this 75-year old cancer patient. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Hadassah Ein Kerem saved the life of this 75-year old cancer patient.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
While Israel's medical system is intensely focused on the fight against coronavirus, other patients can not be ignored. Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said Monday morning it saved the life of a 75-year old cancer patient using an innovative treatment called CAR T, which is only tried on patients who have not responded to any of the standard treatments. 
"Advanced CAR T technology is a treatment where a small amount of immune cells produced from the patient's blood is taken and sent abroad, where it undergoes a genetic engineering process," said Prof. Paulina Stefanski, Director of Bone Marrow and Immunotherapy Department at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. "The engineered cell specifically fights against the patient's tumor and is returned to the patient's body. The treatment of CART is given to patients with diffuse lymphoma cancer as in the case of life and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The treatment is approved in a limited number of countries around the world and Israel belongs to this group. Hadassah also joined the distinguished list of the world's leading centers that have received approval from international authorities for providing this innovative treatment."
Stefanski noted that shipping cells abroad and receiving them back became a difficult task due to the global crisis. "There are not many flights departing and arriving in the country, and we worked very closely with the international company Novartis to fit their schedule. Everything is designed very accurately and meticulously, the teams here are changing the world so we can continue to provide life-saving treatments to our patients."
"The patient has been treated with us for many years," Stefanski added. "Unfortunately, every few years the disease recurred, and it reached the maximum number of chemotherapy treatments that can be passed. The decision to take CAR T was made with him and his family right before the epidemic broke out in Israel."
The patient, Chaim, added, "I have a simple illness that requires treatment at a certain time, and the situation was confusing. For a moment I was more afraid of the cancer. "The lovely doctors at the hospital were attentive to my concerns and we had very long conversations together on the subject. The conversations calmed me down and the urgency of the treatment was clear."
"When I arrived with my wife at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, we realized at one moment that it was really safe here. Anyone in need of life-saving treatment is not waiting at home. Everything is running fast, the teams are keeping watch over us, there is nothing to fear, on the contrary. Today I urge everyone to continue to go to the hospitals and receive treatments and not to worry."


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by