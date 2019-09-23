Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Notes to be removed from Western Wall

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is getting ready for the traditional note-removal before Rosh Hashana.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 05:18
Slichot at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, September 2018

Slichot at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, September 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation will begin removing the notes placed between the Wall's stones on Tuesday morning.

Each year millions of notes are placed in the Wall by Jews and non-Jews alike who either go to the wall themselves or send their notes to the Western Wall website, by fax and even by mail.

These notes will be taken to the Mount of Olives and be buried, along with sacred pages and books brought for "geniza" (storage).

In the days leading up to the High Holidays, the Wall is filled with thousands of people from all over the world and it all culminates on the holidays themselves.

You can join in on the Slichot (penitentiary prayers) until Erev Yom Kippur.

The prayers are:

Thursday, Sept. 26
Saturday, Sept. 28
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Thursday, Oct. 3
Saturday, Oct. 5
Sunday, Oct. 6


