Number of unemployed Israelis exceeds 800,000 as layoffs continue

The Israeli Employment Service said 24,000 additional claimants registered overnight Tuesday, bringing the current total to 815,727 or 19.6% of the workforce. Since the beginning of March, nearly 658,000 new claimants have sought unemployment benefits. The vast majority (90%) are employees placed on unpaid leave.

"We are still seeing lower numbers of new job seekers compared to the highs of last week, but we are not fooling ourselves," said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.

"Obviously, the implementation of additional restrictions in the battle against the coronavirus could bring additional waves. We are paying close attention to assisting the unemployed and employers who remain in operation during this emergency period. And we are preparing for the "day after" the stringent restrictions – returning to a functioning economy – a period that is expected to be gradual and complex in itself."

According to Bank of Israel estimates published on Tuesday, current measures to contain the novel coronavirus are likely to result in an unemployment rate of approximately 7% - an overall increase of 150,000 people - by the end of 2020.



Unemployment stood at about 4% prior to the outbreak.



"We must help individuals whose company or turnover has been impacted, and they must continue to meet their ongoing expenses," said Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron. "We also need to help those who have been made redundant, or have been placed on unpaid leave and their income has been affected dramatically. This is what governments around the world are doing, and on a huge scale."

