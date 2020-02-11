The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Odeh warns Gantz he won't support him

Joint List head rules out coalition with Liberman.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 11:31
MK Ayman Odeh, the leader of Hadash-Ta'al Party, and Benny gantz, head of the Blue and White Party. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MK Ayman Odeh, the leader of Hadash-Ta'al Party, and Benny gantz, head of the Blue and White Party.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh vowed to oppose Blue and White leader Benny Gantz forming the next government if he does not change his recent policies, Odeh said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday morning.
The Joint List, except for three Balad MKs, recommended to President Reuven Rivlin that Gantz form a government after the September election. But Odeh warned Gantz that Joint List MKs are not in his pocket. 
Odeh also said in the interview that the Joint List would vote against any coalition that includes Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who he said is the architect of the idea of excluding Arab communities in the Triangle from Israel's final borders that was included in US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.
"If we don't hear a very sharp statement against transfer and annexation, there is no chance we will support or recommend Gantz to form a government," Odeh said. "There is no chance we will back any government with Liberman, and there is no chance we will support a government led by Gantz with the views he has expressed over the past two weeks."
There had been speculation that Gantz would be able to form a minority government of Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Meretz-Gesher that would be backed by the Joint List from outside the coalition. Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi ruled out the Joint List joining the government in an Army Radio interview on Tuesday.
"We will not bring the Joint List into the government, period," he said. "We have nothing against Arab citizens, but we have nothing in common with a party that does not back Israel remaining a Jewish-democratic state."
Liberman ruled out any cooperation with Odeh in a tweet on Friday. Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar suggested on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would help enable the formation of the next Israeli government.
"We have a president in the White House who is eager for Israel to have a large government supporting his peace plan in his time frame ahead of the national elections in the United States," Avidar said in an interview with The Land of Israel Network. "I believe Donald Trump will be very instrumental in putting a lot of pressure on parties in Israel to form a large government."


