NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ohana: Comptroller should probe entire law enforcement system tomorrow

Going beyond Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vague call on Thursday night to “investigate the investigators,” Ohana made a concrete proposal

Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at the Israeli Bar Association on June 10, 2019 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at the Israeli Bar Association on June 10, 2019
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana called for the State Comptroller’s Office to probe the entire law enforcement system in an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday night.
Going beyond Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vague call on Thursday night to “investigate the investigators,” Ohana made a concrete proposal in his capacity as the country’s justice minister to investigate a variety of issues in the state prosecution and the police.
Netanyahu and Ohana’s attacks on law enforcement come following Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s Thursday decision to indict the prime minister for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.
A spokesman for Mandelblit said he had not seen the interview, but that the comptroller has the authority to probe any office in the country. Despite this authority, the comptroller does not have authority to criminally investigate anyone and can only suggest to the attorney-general to probe someone for a crime.
While the two prior comptrollers were at loggerheads with Netanyahu, the current comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, appointed by Netanyahu in July, has been accused of politicizing his office to take the prime minister’s side.
It was unclear if he would jump on Ohana’s suggestion to probe law enforcement, especially since Englman has been cutting back on his own powers and manpower for investigations – preferring instead to work on less controversial issues. The comptroller’s office did not respond by press time.
In parallel to Ohana’s attack on law enforcement, the Israel Bar Association tried to strike a middle ground, backing law enforcement’s credibility, but also deploring how leaks to the media have led to attempts to get public officials convicted in the public eyes before trials even start.
In the interview with Channel 12, Ohana also said, “The system under me [as justice minister] is a problem. I have said it clearly. I am very worried... There is arbitrary enforcement... extortion and threats against state’s witnesses... instead of trying to get to the truth.”
Ohana complained about leaks against the prime minister, about mistreatment of Nir Hefetz – a key state’s witness against Netanyahu – and about an email which State Attorney Shai Nitzan sent in early November to former prosecutors, including four judges, calling on them to coordinate a public relations response to attacks on the prosecution.
Supreme Court President Esther Hayut instructed Nitzan not to send emails to judges, even if they were former prosecutors, and Nitzan quickly apologized, calling the listing of the four judges an oversight.
Some have accepted Nitzan’s explanation and apology, while Ohana called Nitzan’s email a form of “bribery,” though it was unclear whether he meant this in a legal or generic political sense.
Ohana has come under intense attack by Mandelblit, Nitzan and Hayut for violating a gag order relating to Hefetz and for his attacks undermining law enforcement and the courts.
Though it seemed that Ohana might stay quiet for a while after a firestorm surrounding his violation of the gag order, Saturday night marked a new escalation of attacks by Ohana on the law enforcement system which he technically heads.
It is unclear whether Ohana will continue as justice minister if Netanyahu does not continue in office, and even Netanyahu might replace him with Likud minister Yariv Levin.
Nitzan is due to step down from his post on December 15 at the end of his term.
It is unclear how he will be replaced without a functioning Knesset.


Tags Case 1000 case 2000 Amir Ohana Case 4000 Nir Hefetz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by