Olmert attacks Netanyahu, Channel 12 reporter fires back 'you did the same'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Channel 12 legal reporter Guy Peleg went head to head during the morning news show. Olmert went against Justice Minister Amir Ohana who used his legal immunity to publish embargoed information regarding state witness Nir Hefetz in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's case 4000. “There’s no immunity to those who blatantly violate the law in the Knesset” Olmert said.



Peleg then intervened and mentioned that when Olmert was prime minister and was under investigation (and later convicted) tried to pressure on his state witness, former secretary Shula Zaken. “It’s funny that we have here a prime minister who was recorded and convicted of his attempt, I don’t remember the charge, to harass, dispose or disrupt, trying to prevent Shula Zaken from going on the witness stand and delivering a truthful testimony, giving his commentary and claims for deposition, disruption and harassing witnesses,” Peleg said, who then jokingly called Olmert “An expert on public corruption.”

Olmert called Peleg’s comparison “Bogus, Malicious, self-righteous and puritan,” and then added: “Your arrogance and audacity have gone to your head, maybe because Maccabi Haifa (Peleg’s favorite soccer team) won this week.""We tell the truth to people’s face, that’s what we do,” Peleg answered.

