On Israel's Election Day, 40,000 Israelis take to the outdoors

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 2, 2020 14:21
More than 40,000 Israeli's take to the the National Parks on Election Day (photo credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
(photo credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
While Israel's Nature and Park's Authority (NPA) would on a normal day encourage people to go outside and get some fresh air, they're advising on the contrary for some of the overly congested national parks on Election Day.
On Israel's Election day, a designated national day off, an estimated 40,000 people have taken to the outdoors.
"We're asking of the public to please stop arriving," the NPA said, referring to certain overly filled national parks such as the Illanot National Forest. "The parking lots in the forest are completely full, we're stopping traffic before it arrives." NPA said.
This doesn't mean that people should completely forgo their day treks with their families, they're just being advised to find national parks that aren't quite as full.
"People are enjoying this beautifully sunny day that has fallen upon us. The sun is smiling." said a representative of the NPA in an interview with Army radio.
Special activities for children with Israel's Nature and Park's authority on Election Day (Credit: Israel Nature and Park's Authority)Special activities for children with Israel's Nature and Park's authority on Election Day (Credit: Israel Nature and Park's Authority)
"This is an opportunity to host special activities for children and their families," the representative continued.
These special activities include fake polling stations for children in places like Tel Megiddo. "Children can't vote in the real elections, this is a great opportunity for them to get that experience. Go and vote at home, and then bring your children out to vote with us."
Special activities for children with Israel's Nature and Park's authority on Election Day (Credit: Israel Nature and Park's Authority)Special activities for children with Israel's Nature and Park's authority on Election Day (Credit: Israel Nature and Park's Authority)
Masada was noted as having 1,900 visitors, Yarkon Tel Afek has 1,700, while Caesarea has 1,300.
A list of parks that are recommended for people not to arrive to are: Illanot National Forest, The Banias Waterfalls - with 1,500 visitors, Gamla Nature Reserve, Mt. Arbel, Nahal Taninim ('Crocodile River'), the Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, Madras located in the Adullam Grove Nature Reserve, Nahal HaShofet in Ramot Menashe, and Beit Guvrin.


