Online incitement rises massively against Ethiopian-Israelis

A massive spike has been witnessed recent days in online incitement and hatred towards the Ethiopian-Israeli community in the wake of the death of Solomon Tekah and the protests, some violent, against police violence, which were subsequently staged.



The Berl Katznelson Center which tracks hate speech on social media in Hebrew found that last week online expressions of hate towards the Ethiopian community rose 40-fold during last week.

Whereas racist comments against Ethiopian-Israelis on social media constitutes on average just one percent of all hate speech tracked by the Berl Katznelson Center, last week saw that figure jump to 40 percent at its peak.In the many posts on Facebook, YouTube, talkbacks on news sites and other forums, users called Ethiopian-Israelis a variety of racial and ethnic slurs.A common comment was to tell Ethiopian-Israelis to “go back to Ethiopia,” others called them “terrorists,” and “wild animals.”One commenter on a Facebook post said that Ethiopian-Israelis should “go back to monkey land,” while another said “send them back to Sudan, urgently.”The level of online hate tailed off significantly after the protests stopped, although even on Tuesday it was 13 percent of all online hate speech, 13 times its monthly average.The Berl Katznelson Center blamed both the media focus on protests that turned violent as well as right-wing politicians who politicized the protests and said they were instigated by left-wing organizations, in particular the New Israel Fund, a particular bogey-man for the right wing.One organization highlighted by right-wing media was the Standing Together group, supported by the NIF, which called for activists to participate in the protests against police violence.Channel 20 commentator Shlomo Riklin blamed “left-wing organizations” for the wide-spread protests, although also stated that anger amongst the Ethiopian-Israeli population was justified.Likud MK and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat blamed the NIF for “fanning the flames” while Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan accused “extremist organizations” of the same thing, saying they were acting out of “political considerations.”Berl Katznelson Center deputy director Anat Rosilio-Adler said that it was specifically the politicization of the protests by politicians and the implication that they were politically motivated by the left that generated the spike in online hate.She said that the reason until now that there has been a generally low level of online hate against the Ethiopian-Israeli community is that it has always been viewed on non-political terms and an inherent part of Israeli society.“This week that border was fractured, and the Ethiopian community found itself outside of the bounds if Israeliness, together with the Arabs, the left and even the Druze,” said Rosilio-Adler.

