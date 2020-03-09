Only one ‘Benjamin’ able to run for PM

The Knesset is due to vote on a bill allowing only one Benjamin to run for prime minister at a time.The new measure would prevent two or more Benjamins from heading competing parties at the same time, which would force one or the other to step down to allow the other’s candidacy to proceed. Unless someone relinquishes “The Right of Benjamin” no Benjamins can run.With a fourth election looming, MKs believe this is the only option to break the deadlock.“Two Benjamins, three elections, too much confusion and not enough patience,” the bill reads.“It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” tweeted US Rep Ilhan Omar.In an exclusive interview with Jerusalem Roast editor Yaakov Kitty-Katz, Netanyahu revealed that he’s considering changing his name to Theodore so that he may extend his multi-decade ministerial reign longer without a hitch.“It suited Herzl well, and anyway, Ahmad was already taken,” said Netanyahu.According to a Blue & White official, Gantz is sticking to the name his mother gave him, because he wouldn’t be able to remember a new name.“Benny agreed to run in one election, not four. He’s so shellshocked, he can’t even sign his own name, never mind learn a new one.”Also this week, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi announced that he plans to change his name so that Netanyahu could no longer use the “it’s either Bibi or Tibi” slogan to his advantage in the never-ending election cycle. The MK has yet to select a new last name.“Now Netanyahu will have to get creative with his race baiting,” Tibi said.