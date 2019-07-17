Otzma Yehudit’s name removed from coalition agreement with the Likud

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

During coalition negotiations between the Union of Right Wing Parties and the Likud after the April elections, the name of one of the URP’s constituent parties, far-right Otzma Yehudit, was removed from the draft document, leaving just Bayit Yehudi and National Union as potential signatories.



Senior URP figure Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday that this represented “a smoking gun” proving the two bigger religious-Zionist parties “used and discarded” Otzma and never had any intention of honoring their commitments under the unit deal to form a joint list of all three parties.

Sources in the URP said however that Otzma never had any intention of joining the coalition, given their fierce opposition, from the right, to government policies regarding Gaza and the settlements, and that there was therefore nothing sinister in the fact that Otzma’s name did not appear on the coalition agreement document.During the coalition negotiations, an initial draft of an agreement between Likud and URP listed all three parties as part of the joint list, Kan News reported Wednesday.Officials in the joint party, likely from either Bayit Yehudi and National Union, requested however that Otzma’s name be removed, which Likud agreed to.“This is the smoking gun that proves that they [Bayit Yehudi and National Union] used and discarded our rights,” said Ben Gvir, and accused Bayit Yehudi specifically of being responsible for removing Otzma from the coalition agreement.He argued that URP would not have passed the electoral threshold without Otzma and repeated his claim that Bayit Yehudi and National Union failed to live up to their unity agreement commitments which required that an MK appointed as a minister resign as an MK to allow the Otzma representative into the Knesset.A source in the URP said however that Otzma only ever joined Bayit Yehudi and National Union as part of a “technical bloc” with the implication that it would separate immediately after the elections, given Otzma’s hostility to current government policy.The source said that there was never any intention of Otzma to join the coalition and that there was therefore no reason to include the party’s name on the agreement.Ben Gvir denied that Otzma never had any intention of joining the government, saying that under circumstances, such as the evacuation of the Bedouin village in the West Bank, the cessation of the transfer of payments to Hamas in Gaza, and a stronger reaction to Hamas rocket attacks, Otzma could join a coalition.The URP would indeed have struggled to pass the electoral threshold without Otzma since the united list took just 159,000 votes, while the threshold to enter the Knesset is 3.25%, or approximately 140,000 votes.Otzma claims some 70,000 of URP’s votes came from its supporters, and while this is hard to verify it seems highly likely that at the URP was worth more than 20,000.

