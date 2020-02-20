PA removes Israeli calf ban, Israel removes Palestinian agriculture ban

COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon and the head of Civil Administration Brigadier General Ghassan Alian spoke with the Palestinian Authority along with Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and reached an agreement in which the PA would remove the ban on calf imports from Israeli livestock breeders and Israel would remove the agricultural trade limitations implemented by Bennett in response.

Earlier this month, Bennett ordered a stop to agricultural imports from the Palestinian territories into Israel following the boycott of Israeli calves by the Palestinian Authority, which severely affected livestock farmers. Agricultural exports originating from the West Bank were also not permitted through the Allenby crossing, which connects Jordan to the Palestinian territory.

The ban on importing calves from Israel was taken in September by PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh as part of his plan to achieve “gradual economic disengagement” from the Jewish State.

The move angered both Israeli and Palestinian farmers, who complained that they were suffering major financial losses as a result of the decision to ban the entry of the calves into the West Bank.

In October, the PA denied reports that they had reversed the ban.

Khaled Abu Toameh and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and the Coordinator of Government Affairs in the Territories (COGAT) notified the Palestinian Authority of the return of agricultural imports from the West Bank to Israel after the PA ban on calf imports from Israel was removed on Thursday.