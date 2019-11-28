The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PARASHAT TOLDOT: Is Judaism a racist religion

No one has ever been disqualified from joining the Jewish nation due to the color of his skin or the land of his origin.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 20:04
AN AFRICAN AMERICAN uses a ‘colored’ water fountain in Segregation-era American South. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
AN AFRICAN AMERICAN uses a ‘colored’ water fountain in Segregation-era American South.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Last Shabbat, we read parashat Hayei Sarah, in which Abraham commands his servant Eliezer to go to the land of his birth, Aram Naharayim, to find a wife for his son Isaac. (Aram Naharayim is the land between the two great rivers – the Euphrates and Tigris – later called Mesopotamia, today on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Abraham warns Eliezer and makes him swear not to bring Isaac a wife from among the women of Canaan, but, rather, only from among his family in his native land. And so, Eliezer arrives in Haran, meets Abraham’s relatives, and brings Rebekah to Canaan to marry Isaac: “…and he took Rebekah, and she became his wife, and he loved her” (Genesis 24:67).
In this week’s Torah portion, Toldot, we deal with the same topic. Jacob tricks Isaac into giving him his older brother Esau’s blessings. Esau becomes infuriated and intends to take revenge and kill Jacob. Rebekah, aware of Esau’s scheme, warns Jacob and tells him to escape to her native land – Haran in Aram Naharayim – where her older brother, Laban, resides. Isaac, who is unaware of Esau’s plans, is told a different story:
“And Rebekah said to Isaac, “I am disgusted with my life because of the daughters of Heth. If Jacob takes a wife of the daughters of Heth like these, from the daughters of the land, of what use is life to me?” (Genesis 27:46).
In response, Isaac instructs Jacob: “You shall not take a wife of the daughters of Canaan. Arise, go to Padan Aram... and take yourself from there a wife of the daughters of Laban, your mother’s brother.”
And then Isaac adds: “And may the Almighty God bless you.... And may He give you the blessing of Abraham, to you and to your seed with you....” (ibid. 28:1-4).
Isaac teaches us that the blessing of Abraham is contingent upon the purity of the marriage. If one is stringent about a kosher marriage, one merits the blessing of Abraham.
Indeed, the Jewish nation throughout the generations has viewed this as a core principle: intermarriage is seen as a very serious transgression. Jews only marrying Jews has been crucial to the survival of the Jewish nation.
Amazingly, despite the nation being dispersed all around the world for thousands of years, we have maintained our faith and lifestyle, allowing us to survive and return to our homeland. A survey of other nations from ancient times that have not survived, and a comparison of them with the Jewish people, reveal the inescapable insight that a nation that did not preserve marriage within the nation and intermarried with other nations was not able to preserve its national culture or traditional lifestyle.
There are those who see the prohibition to marry a non-Jew as racist. This mistake stems from a misunderstanding. Judaism does not disqualify any person or any race. Anyone, of any race, can join the Jewish people – if they take upon themselves the principles of Jewish faith and the commandments that stem from it. No one has ever been disqualified from joining the Jewish nation due to the color of his skin or the land of his origin.
Furthermore, research into the ideological foundation of the entire equal-rights concept will not find its source in classic Greek thought or anywhere else that might have influenced Western thought. The equal-rights concept originated in Judaism, which sees every person – irrespective of gender, race or religion – as someone created “in God’s image.”
However, Judaism has also ingrained in us the important understanding that there is no way to preserve our principles of faith and lifestyle while assimilating in a society that stands for different principles. This separatism is essential in order to preserve Judaism, while pride and arrogance are disgraceful traits, and racism is a crime intolerable to Judaism.
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags shabbat bible Abraham
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Kick racism out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Trump recognizes our connection to the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gershon Baskin A higher moral standard By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Altabef It’s important now to keep our wits about us By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Avraham Avi-Hai Conspiracy revealed, conspirator tells all By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by