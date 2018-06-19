June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

PM and government officials hold ceremony with special needs soldiers

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to the soldiers in a private meeting: "It's a great privilege for the IDF which benefits from your wonderful talents and commitment."

By
June 19, 2018 13:24
1 minute read.

Special in Uniform Salutes the IDF While Netanyahu Salutes Special in Uniform

Special in Uniform Salutes the IDF While Netanyahu Salutes Special in Uniform

Thirty young men with special needs met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government and military in a heart-warming ceremony to commemorate the IDF's 70th anniversary on Tuesday morning.

A framework known as "Special in Uniform" is a program designed to enable young adults with special needs to join the IDF.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to the soldiers in a private meeting: "It's a great privilege for the IDF which benefits from your wonderful talents and commitment."

The Prime Minister mentioned that if his brother Yoni were still alive, he would have surely been proud of these valiant young soldiers.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the soldiers met with other members of government including Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman, Minister of Culture Miri Regev, Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog and Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid.

Special in Uniform Salutes the IDF While Netanyahu Salutes Special in Uniform, June 19, 2018.

Brigadier General (Res.) Gabi Ophir, a spokesperson from the Lend a Hand to a Special Child, bestowed the Inclusion Award of 2018 to the IDF in recognition of the military's efforts to integrate thousands of soldiers with special needs into the army.







Related Content

Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List
June 19, 2018
MK Odeh took part in Palestinian terrorist organizations' conference

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut