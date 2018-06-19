PM and government officials hold ceremony with special needs soldiers

Thirty young men with special needs met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government and military in a heart-warming ceremony to commemorate the IDF's 70th anniversary on Tuesday morning.



A framework known as "Special in Uniform" is a program designed to enable young adults with special needs to join the IDF.





Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to the soldiers in a private meeting: "It's a great privilege for the IDF which benefits from your wonderful talents and commitment."The Prime Minister mentioned that if his brother Yoni were still alive, he would have surely been proud of these valiant young soldiers.In addition to the Prime Minister, the soldiers met with other members of government including Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman, Minister of Culture Miri Regev, Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog and Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid.Brigadier General (Res.) Gabi Ophir, a spokesperson from the Lend a Hand to a Special Child, bestowed the Inclusion Award of 2018 to the IDF in recognition of the military's efforts to integrate thousands of soldiers with special needs into the army.