Palestinians stiffen battle against annexation at UN Security Council

The Palestinians are seeking a “wide and powerful front in the UN to prevent Israel from annexing parts of the West Bank.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 7, 2020 20:32
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
The Palestinians have turned to the UN to halt Israel’s pending plans to annex West Bank settlements, with a Security Council discussion on the matter expected to be held on May 20.
Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said that the Palestinians were seeking a “wide and powerful front in the UN to prevent Israel from annexing parts of the West Bank.”
Mansour said that the Palestinians sent letters to the UN Security Council and General Assembly regarding Israel’s “illegal plans concerning settlements and annexation.” He said he expected the Security Council members to discuss the Israeli plan during the council’s session on May 20.
Earlier this week, the “Arab Troika” in New York, under the chairmanship of Oman, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and warned him about the repercussions of the Israeli plan.
“The Arab delegation emphasized the illegality of all colonization and annexation measures by Israel, the occupying power, and strongly condemned Israel’s plan to annex large areas of the West Bank in grave violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, UN resolutions and the Charter prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force,” the Arab group said in a statement. 
 
“They deplored Israel’s cynical exploitation of this period of global pandemic to advance these illegal plans, and underscored the international community’s broad rejection and demands for a halt to these illegal actions.”
The Arab delegation warned that Israel’s actions “are severely violating the Palestinian people’s rights and destroying the viability of the two-state solution on the pre-1967 borders.” The Arab delegates also warned that, if not stopped, Israel’s “illegal actions would result in a one-state reality, bringing only more conflict and suffering and impeding prospects for peace and security in the entire region.”
In Ramallah, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to chair a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee on Thursday night to discuss Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.
This would be the second meeting of its kind during the past few days to discuss the plan.
Earlier this week, Abbas chaired a meeting of the Fatah Central Council and again threatened to renounce all signed agreements with Israel in response to the annexation plan.
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said Thursday’s meeting will discuss the need to take a series of decisions to confront the Israeli plan. Erekat called on the international community to prevent Israel from proceeding with its plan.
Separately Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is under pressure from the settlers to move forward on sovereignty immediately, particularly now that the High Court of Justice ruling that gave a stamp of approval to his premiership.
 
Netanyahu should "announce in front of Knesset that he will now seek to promote the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria,” Efrat Council head Oded Revivi said.
“This declaration, alongside a written timeline, will result in a greater commitment from the new government that is forming. It is equally important for everyone to understand that the application of sovereignty will occur,” he added.
“Netanyahu will speak in favor of the application of sovereignty, and after his speech, an overwhelming majority of Knesset members will vote for it. This will mean that even in this political arena, both the national and international communities will internalize and accept the Israeli decision that will come from the consensus of a broad government,” Revivi said.


