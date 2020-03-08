The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Parents outraged at proposal to have children disinfect public facilities

“In my opinion, professionals should take care of the disinfection, people who know what they are doing. Even if volunteers are to be employed, there are other groups that should be recruited first."

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 8, 2020 19:52
School boys wear costumes as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Jerusalem, March 8 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
School boys wear costumes as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Jerusalem, March 8 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Many parents of adolescents expressed their perplexity at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that their children might be recruited to help disinfect public facilities including public transportation in the effort to contrast the spreading of coronavirus in Israel.
“It must be understood that the epidemic does not hurt children or young people, thank God, there is not one single case that we know of. We must disinfect public facilities, this virus is sensitive to bleach, and we must act in an orderly manner in order to disinfect train stations, buses and so on,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday night.
“For this purpose, over the vacation period, which might be extended, I will mobilize young people both in schools and in youth movements in a very meticulous way to help disinfect. I will also ask the IDF to take care of certain installations to this end,” he further said.
“Israel is built on the concept of public participation to the development of the country in every real and this is commendable. However, in this case I don’t think it is responsible to expose our youth to such a risk,” Jerusalem resident Yaakov Mascetti told The Jerusalem Post.
Mascetti’s youngest daughters, Avigail, 16, and Meytal, 11, are both members of a youth movement, Bnei Akiva the former and Tzofim Dati'im – Religious Scouts – the latter.
“In my opinion, professionals should take care of the disinfection, people who know what they are doing. Even if volunteers are to be employed, there are other groups that should be recruited first. Why children?,” he further said.
Asked if he would give his daughters permission to participate in such an activity, were they to ask him, Mascetti said that he was not sure.
A different opinion was expressed by Daniel Schwartz, a resident of Rehovot, and a father of three, Alex, 19, Talia, 17, and Ethan, 13.
“My children are very involved in the Tzofim Dati'im. They get a lot out of it, they go every week and every Shabbat. One day a year, to my recollection, they go out in Rehovot and pick up the trash, in conjunction with the municipality. It’s a fun activity, they spend a couple of hours doing that, someone sponsors some pizza and so on,” he explained.
According to Schwartz, provided that the activities are age appropriate, a good experience, and over everything else completely safe for the children, also disinfecting public facilities is not very different from that.
“I think it’s good, it creates a sense of belonging, of civic obligation, and it can be encouraged, again as long as it’s safe. I don’t see it as demeaning,” he added.
As of Sunday, 25 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus and dozens of thousands were ordered to home quarantine after returning to the country from abroad or over possible contacts with infected people. Over 106,000 people have contracted the virus in the world, with the epidemic accelerating in many countries, while the severe restrictive measures implemented over a month ago seemed to have borne fruit in China in slowing the outbreak in China where it started.
Less than 24 hours after Netanyahu’s words, some youth movements, including the religious Zionist movement Bnei Akiva, seemed to be ready to respond to the appeal.
“Following the Prime Minister’s remarks last night, the movement is preparing to offer the assistance of tens of thousands of its members with disinfecting public transportation and is ready for any other challenges that may arise,” Bnei Akiva said in a public statement, also announcing that in accordance to the authorities’ directives they would cancel an event with thousands of participants scheduled for next Thursday.
Another Jerusalem resident, Yisrael Campbell-Hochstein has three children in Bnei Akiva - 16-year-old twins Tuvia and Avigail and 13-year-old Raphael. He told the Post that he would allow them to go if they were to ask him.
However, he does also not support Netanyahu’s idea.
“It seems a little crazy to send the kids in first, we already send them first when they are 18. Even if he said that they would be protected, I would not trust him, as I don’t trust him on other things,” he explained.
“I’m all in favor of kids helping, but in this case, I think it would be better to ask adults,” he concluded.
Racheli Rappaport, a resident of Tel Aviv, has no doubt that she would not let her 16-year-old son participate in the disinfecting activities.
“Itamar already volunteers for the Magen David Adom, he is already exposed enough,” she said.
Rappaport explained that when the ambulance receives a call for a suspected case of coronavirus contamination, they drop young volunteers off and terminate their shift.
“I don’t think any parent would allow their children to participate in disinfection,” she added, highlighting that she would be happy for Itamar to take part in other forms of volunteerism to help in the face of the epidemic.
“The notion that children do not get coronavirus is not clear to me. I think that the evidence is that they are less likely to get serious cases, we don’t really know that they don’t get it at all and I’m worried that they will pass it on to other people,” commented Mindy Schimmel, who spoke to the Jerusalem Post with her 16-year-old daughter Yona. “I’m convinced that it’s a reasonable thing to ask them.”
“We cannot take this responsibility, what if one was to get sick or worse?” echoed Yona. “Also, we were supposed to go on the Poland school-trip and it got canceled because of the coronavirus scare. It is ironic that they are scared of sending us to Poland, but they are fine with us doing this.”


Tags Israel children coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by