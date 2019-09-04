Pascale's Kitchen: A full Shabbat menu

I was recently hanging out with good friends and we got to talking about how hard it is to think up new creative dishes to make for Shabbat dinner or after a long day at the office. In my opinion, it’s important to have a number of recipes for dishes that are easy to make that everyone likes, and that always turn out perfectly. That way, when you’re lacking inspiration or energy, you just prepare your go-to menu and everyone is happy.



To that end, I’ve put together exactly such a Shabbat dinner menu. The first recipe is for rolls that are absolutely to die for. You cannot even imagine how incredible a feeling it is to bite into these little tastes of heaven. And they go perfectly with the beef stew, so you can mop up every last drop of the incredible sauce left on your plate.

In place of rice, I’ve included a much healthier but also extremely tasty cooked spicy wheat dish, as well as a celery and pepper salad.B’tayavon!Every Friday morning, I prepare challah dough. Some weeks, I make special shaped challah, or add unique toppings. A few weeks ago, I prepared rolls that require an extremely large amount of liquid. They came out so soft I just had to share the whole process on Instagram. I was inundated with so many requests for the recipe that I decided to include it here in my weekly column. When you make these rolls, however, it’s super important to follow all of the steps and not get worried that the dough feels too watery. I promise you that once you’ve tasted these rolls you never want to try any other bread recipe again. I recommend doubling the recipe, since sometimes when I make these rolls they all disappear before we even sit down to eat our Shabbat dinner.Makes 16-20 rolls.1 kg. flour, sifted50 g. fresh yeast½ cup sugar1 Tbsp. honey1 Tbsp. salt3½ cups water at room temperature½ cup oilWash:1 beaten egg plus 2 drops oilToppings:½ cup sesame seeds mixed with ¼ cup nigella seedsAdd the flour, yeast, sugar and honey to the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on low speed for 3 minutes. Add the salt and while mixing gradually add the water. Keep mixing for 6-7 minutes on medium speed until mixed well. Dough should be soft and sticky.Move the bowl onto the counter and slowly add the oil to the sides of the bowl while kneading the dough. This is the best way to incorporate the oil into the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rise until it doubles in volume (about 90 minutes). Knead the dough again and punch out all the air. Cover bowl with plastic again and let it rise for another hour.Note: The dough should be very sticky. So you should not spend too much time working it. Separate it into 16-20 balls (they don’t need to be perfect shape).Place the balls with space between them on a baking pan covered with baking paper. Press down on them lightly and then brush with egg wash (since they’re very sticky, just dab them lightly, don’t press down when you add egg wash). Sprinkle with sesame and nigella seeds and let them rise another 15 minutes.Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 200°C (392°F) for 25 minutes.This healthy dish can be used in place of rice. Make 6-8 servings.4 Tbsp. oil1 large onion, chopped finely6 cloves garlic, crushed1 Tbsp. pilpelchuma or harissa1 Tbsp. tomato paste4 cups waterSalt and pepper to taste1 tsp. cumin¼ tsp. ground caraway seeds¼ tsp. cilantro, chopped2 cups wheat, soaked in water for 10 minutes1 cup brown lentils, cooked and drainedHeat the oil in a medium pan and sauté onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes.Add the pilpelchuma, tomato paste and 1 cup water. Mix and add the spices and the rest of the water. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add the wheat, stir and cover the pot. Cook over a low flame for 20 minutes until all of the liquid has been absorbed. Stir every once in a while. Remove from the flame, stir and add the lentils. Serve warm.Makes 6-8 servings.8 stalks of celery, chopped finely1 large tomato, cubed1 turnip, cut into strips1 carrot, cut into strips1 red onion, cut into strips1 green pepper, cut into strips2 cups baby lettuce2 preserved lemons, cut into quarters or eighthsJuice from 1½ lemons2 Tbsp. olive oilSalt and pepper, to tasteAdd all of the vegetables pieces to a large bowl and mix. Add the baby lettuce and lemons and mix. Keep in the fridge until serving. In a separate bowl, mix lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper. Just before serving, pour salad dressing on top of salad and mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve.This dish is best prepared in a pot with a tight fitting top that can be used in the oven too. Makes 6-8 servings.2-3 Tbsp. olive oil1 kg ossobuco1-2 marrow bones1 tsp. turmericSalt and pepper, to tasteHandful of fresh thyme leaves3 medium onions, quartered1 head of garlic, cut into two (remove outer layer of skin, but leave skin on cloves)3 medium potatoes, peeled and halved2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and halved2 carrots, chopped2 large light green zucchini, quartered¼ head of celery, cubed1 date1½-2 cups dry red wine1½-2 cups water1 Tbsp. honeyHeat the oil in a heavy pot that can be used in the oven. Add the ossobuco and bones. Sauté on all sides until they change color, then remove from pot. Add all of the spices and herbs to the pot and sauté for a few seconds.Add the onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Put the meat and bones back in, then add the vegetables and the date. Stir well and sauté another 2 minutes. Pour in the wine, water and honey. Stir, cover the pot and cook over a low flame for 90 minutes.Heat the oven to 170°C (338°C) and then put the pot in the oven on the lowest rack. Cook for 2½-3 hours. Turn the meat pieces over every once in a while so they stay covered with the sauce. If there’s not enough sauce, you can add up to another cup of water.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

