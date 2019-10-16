Photos of IDF female officers used on porn sites

Photographs of female IDF officers, fully clothed and during state functions, are appearing on porn sites illegally, Mako reported on Wednesday.



In some images the female soldiers are shown next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the images were originally released on mainstream media, they do not in any way endanger state security, but they do pose the issue of consent as the soldiers never agreed to have their image used on a porn site.It is also unclear what, if anything, could the IDF do when dealing with porn portals that usually get materials sent to them from web-users. Meaning that even if the people who run the portal take them off users could simply re-post them.The creation of portals for porn shattered the porn industry, reported Jon Ronson in his 2017 The Butterfly Effect, where he actually spoke with then Pornhub owner Fabian Thylmann.Ronson had him speak with a porn director who slammed the German investor for wrecking his industry, as people simply post porn films online, costing him revenues and stealing his work.The open nature of the internet also meant some people seek to blackmail or humiliate people by sharing online erotic content that might have been originally created with consent. Such actions – known as revenge porn, as they are mostly used by men to humiliate women once relationships end – are now official crimes in some states in the US.Some models brand themselves as gun models or army models and the new fashion of placing online content led to the creation of Instagram pages like IDF girls, where the content is uploaded willingly by female soldiers in service. The same is true of female officers in other armed forces, such as the US Army.Female soldiers are not the only part of Israeli life to end up on Pornhub. Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin made a video in which he and comedian Dudu Bauchner massaged each other’s own feet and poured alcohol on them. Feiglin slapped Bauchner’s feet, saying he’s the “extreme Right” and needs to “take out his aggression.” The video ended up on the web portal under the foot fetish section.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });