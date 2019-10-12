Police official: Haifa shooting ‘looks like an assassination attempt’

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire on Friday night in Haifa, Israeli media reported. Magen David Adom personnel took him to Rambam Medical Center.



MDA paramedic Tom Grishin told Maariv: "When we arrived, there was a commotion. We saw a young man lying on the road, fully conscious. He suffered gunshot wounds, we gave him life-saving medical care, and we evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was difficult and stable.”

"It looks like an assassination attempt,” a senior police official told Israel Hayom, adding that evidence indicates he was shot from a vehicle that fled the scene.The police are investigating the shooting

