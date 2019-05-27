Police rescue five missing Israelis clinging to overturned boat in the Kinneret

Patrol boat on the Sea of Galilee as part of rescue operations..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police located and rescued five people reported missing on the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) on Sunday evening.
The five Israelis - a father, his two sons and their two friends from Kochav Ya'akov - set sail from the shore at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they had not returned by 9 p.m. a report was filed to the police.
A large search operation was undertaken including several patrol boats, a police helicopter and police patrols searching the area surrounding the water, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.
At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, a patrol boat found the group clinging to the side of their upturned vessel around seven kilometers (four miles) from the shore.
All five of the group were evacuated to a hospital for medical assistance. Four were reported to be in mild condition and one suffering from hypothermia.
