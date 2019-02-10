Police: 'stop irresponsible social media posts' about the murder

Yair Netanyahu .
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
In an unusual move, the police asked the public to stop posting gory details about the murder of Ori Ansbacher, 19, in the Jerusalem forest on Thursday.
Since Anbsbacher’s death “there have been various reports, particularly on social media, about the circumstances of the murder, including irresponsible depictions of horror,” the police stated.
“We want to make it clear that these are groundless reports, harm both the victim and the family’s dignity and mislead the public,” the police said.
“We want to clarify that from the moment [of the murder] the Israel Police have used all available tools and means at its disposal in order to track the suspects related to this act. We urge the public not to spread false rumors or disinformation from unauthorized sources,” it said.
Among those who posted on social media was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son’s Yair, who accused the police of covering up details of Anbacher’s death.
“Something very bad is happening within the Israel Police. A police force that tries to determine policy is very dangerous for all of us,” Yair Netanyahu wrote.
