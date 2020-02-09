Ayman Odeh praises court for allowing Yazbak to run in upcoming elections

Joint List head Ayman Odeh praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Yazbak.

“The campaign of political incitement of the extreme Right crashed before the realities of the law,” Odeh said. “Anyone who supported disqualifying her should be ashamed. MK Yazbak will continue in the next Knesset fighting for peace, equality and democracy for all.”

Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg called on the Right to accept the ruling on Yazbak and not “incite as usual against Arabs and the courts.”

But the Likud called the ruling shameful.

“The judges proved that they have stopped dealing with justice and deal only with politics, with a liberal Left agenda,” Yamina said.

The Supreme Court also overruled the disqualification of the Fair Trial party of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassin's wife, Larissa Trembovler Amir.

Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmuli, who initiatiated her disqualification in the Central Elections Committee, said he would respect the court's decision, though he criticized it.