Ayman Odeh praises court for allowing Yazbak to run in upcoming elections

Joint List head Ayman Odeh praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Yazbak.
“The campaign of political incitement of the extreme Right crashed before the realities of the law,” Odeh said. “Anyone who supported disqualifying her should be ashamed. MK Yazbak will continue in the next Knesset fighting for peace, equality and democracy for all.”
Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg called on the Right to accept the ruling on Yazbak and not “incite as usual against Arabs and the courts.”
But the Likud called the ruling shameful.
“The judges proved that they have stopped dealing with justice and deal only with politics, with a liberal Left agenda,” Yamina said.
The Supreme Court also overruled the disqualification of the Fair Trial party of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassin's wife, Larissa Trembovler Amir.
Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmuli, who initiatiated her disqualification in the Central Elections Committee, said he would respect the court's decision, though he criticized it.
"After [Trembovler Amir] received legal authorization to reach the starting line, we should not be surprised if at the end, we get a society that cannot tell the difference between good and evil," Shmuli said."I served in the IDF, I fought in Israel's war and was injured," said Otzma Yehudit MK Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, who was disqualified from the early 2019 elections. "My son is currently in the Tekoa sector, being struck with stones... my eldest got released recently as a Givati fighter – and the High Court disqualified me over nothing."Yezbak is a supporter of terrorism, Samir Kuntar who chops off children's heads is her hero," he concluded, saying that the Supreme Court and Mandelblit are tools.Trembovler Amir's lawyer Michael Litvak said the committee's decision to disqualify the list was completely political but a unanimous ruling of the Supreme Court joined Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and the party registrar in declaring the party completely legal and legitimate.