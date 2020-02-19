Benny Gantz promises legislation to ban PM from serving under indictment

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz pledged on Wednesday to introduce a raft of anti-corruption measures including legislation to ban a prime minister from serving while under indictment. Speaking during a press conference, Gantz said that these measures would be anchored into the guiding principles of any government he might head, and that the anti-corruption plan itself would be drawn up by a team of experts under the authority of the Prime Minister’s Office. first trial date for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is scheduled to take place on March 17.Amongst the measures the Blue and White leader said he intends to introduce is a law to that will prohibit a prime minister from serving in his position if they have been indicted for “severe criminal offenses.”Gantz said that he would also introduce an amendment to a current law that would permanently prevent someone convicted of corruption involving a crime of moral turpitude from serving in a public position, whereas the current law bans someone for seven years if convicted. He also said that the authority to grant immunity from prosecution to members of Knesset would be transferred from the Knesset itself to an "external, professional, public committee.”Gantz added that he would also demand coalition support for a law he has already submitted to the Knesset restricting a prime minister to a maximum of eight years in power. “Israel is a corrupt country," Gantz explained. "The majority of its elected officials on the Left and Right do their work faithfully out of a sense of duty.“Netanyahu, however, does not want to address security concerns for the residents of the South, doesn’t want to reduce houses prices or deal with the public health crisis. After we prevented him from obtaining immunity, Netanyahu wants one thing, to form a coalition that will allow him to pass a law that will prohibit putting a prime minister on trial. Netanyahu is enslaving an entire country in order to avoid justice.”Taking to Twitter, Gantz added that "Anyone who wants to join my government will sign pledge to oppose any such initiative. "As long as I am prime minister, the government and the Knesset will not become a haven for criminals."In response, Netanyahu called Gantz a coward for ducking a televised debate with him.“If Gantz is afraid of coming to debate with the prime minister, how will he stand up to the great challenges of the State of Israel?”Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.Gantz’s declaration comes following the announcement yesterday of the