Labor-Gesher-Meretz insists on using Gantz in campaign posters

Lawyers for Labor-Gesher-Meretz wrote Blue and White on Sunday, rejecting Benny Gantz's party's request to stop using pictures of Gantz in Labor-Gesher-Meretz's campaign posters and billboards.Labor-Gesher-Meretz's recent ads feature the leaders of three parties that make up the list, as well as Gantz, under the banner "Israel is waiting for a new government." The ads compare Gantz to former prime minister and Labor leader Yitzhak Rabin, whose slogan in his successful 1992 election campaign was "Israel is waiting for Rabin."Blue and White had asked for Gantz's face to be removed from the ads, alleging that they mislead voters."I don't know why they have a problem with the ads, except if someone intends to prefer a coalition with the Right over us," Labor leader Amir Peretz said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.At the press conference, Peretz presented the demands of Labor-Gesher-Meretz for coalition talks after the March 2 election.The list includes starting a peace process within 90 days, rehabilitating the health and education systems and raising the minimum wage and elderly and handicapped stipends to NIS 6,000. "To make sure the next government under Benny Gantz will really be different, we must present immediate goals that will be part of the government's guidelines," Peretz said.