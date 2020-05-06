Marathon voting starts on final government formation bills

The Knesset plenum began voting on Wednesday afternoon on the bills required to enable the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.The voting is expected to continue non-stop to Thursday morning, because there are 1,000 amendments from the opposition. The head of the Knesset committee that legislated the bills, Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg, told the plenum that the opposition should be ashamed for wasting the Knesset's time. “We are finally ending the political dead end,” Ginzburg said in introducing the bills.Once the bills pass, Blue and White will join 52 MKs in Netanyahu’s Right-Center bloc recommending him to form a government. President Reuven Rivlin is expected to then give him a two week mandate.If the signatures of 61 MKs supporting Netanyahu are not submitted by Thursday night, Israel would automatically go to an election in August. An election would also take place if Netanyahu does not complete the formation of a government by two weeks after Rivlin gives him the mandate.Ahead of the votes, the opposition took turns bashing the soon-to-be-formed coalition in hours of speeches in the plenum.“The only driving force behind this deal is the division of the spoils,” said presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid. “You’re attacking Israel’s democracy. You’re taking apart our shared values. You’re creating a total loss of public trust in politics. You’re wasting hundreds of millions of shekels on jobs and perks”Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman used his speech to embarrass the prime minister by reading aloud from a Netanyahu speech in 2012 in which he praised the Supreme Court and vowed to prevent it from being harmed. He asked which Netanyahu should be believed.Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz warned that “Israel will end the coronavirus crisis and then have to deal with a worse plague: Annexation, which will bring bloodshed.”Joint List hear Ayman Odeh said hundreds of thousands of Jews and Arabs have to take to the streets together to protest against the government.