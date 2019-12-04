Moshe Lion meets Avi Berkowitz at the White House, thanks President Trump

יוצא מפגישה מרתקת בבית הלבן עם אבי ברקוביץ' השליח המיוחד למזרח התיכון. כל מה שאפשר לומר בשלב הזה הוא: תודה רבה לנשיא טראמפ. pic.twitter.com/em6ncZYQYU — משה ליאון (@MosheLion) December 4, 2019

WASHINGTON - Jerusalem Mayor, Moshe Lion arrived in the White House on Wednesday and met with Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations.According to a person familiar with the details, the two met for 30 minutes. It was an introductory meeting, and they didn't discuss any political issues such as the peace plan."I am leaving the White House after a fascinating meeting with Special Envoy Berkowitz," Lion tweeted. "All we can say for now is - thank you, President Trump."According to Lion's office, the mayor also met in Miami with Cherna Moskowitz, wife of deceased American philanthropist Irving Moskowitz. The two discussed cooperation to strengthen Jerusalem. Lion also met with Mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, and Gabriel Groisman, Mayor of Bal Harbour, with whom he discussed possible ways to enhance cooperation between the cities.Lion also discussed with Tony Gelbart, Chairman, and co-founder of Nefesh B'Nefesh, to strengthen relations and how to bring more Olim to Jerusalem.