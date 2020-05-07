Netanyahu, Gantz agree to swear in government next Wednesday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz decided on Wednesday night that their government should be sworn in next Wednesday, May 13.Gantz is expected to have his Blue and White faction help Netanyahu obtain the signatures of the required 61 MKs supporting the government’s formation that need to be submitted to President Reuven Rivlin by Thursday's deadline to prevent another election. If Netanyahu officially receives a two-week mandate from Rivlin next Monday, a government would not have needed to be sworn in until June 1, but Gantz wanted the process completed and a swearing-in ceremony to take place as soon as possible. In their meeting, they also discussed changes in the coalition agreement, including extend the government’s term from three years to four and a half.In such a scenario, Netanyahu would still be prime minister for the first year and a half until November 2021 and Gantz after that to May 2023. But there would then be additional months for Netanyahu and then for Gantz.The coalition agreement already states that the two party leaders could decide together to extend the term of the government from three years to four at any point during the government’s tenure.The two party leaders were set to meet again at the Knesset overnight during the marathon voting session to decide what portfolios Blue and White would give Likud in return for the Health Ministry. But the opposition withdrawing its amendments late Wednesday complicated those plans, Likud demanded the Communications and Culture and Sports portfolios, but Blue and White refused. Blue and White preferred to give up smaller portfolios, such as Diaspora Affairs, Social Equality or Strategic Affairs.One possibility discussed was for Blue and White to give up three small portfolios so two could go to Likud and one that would be a third portfolio for Yamina, in order to enable Naftali Bennett’s party to join the coalition. Yamina did not participate in Wednesday night’s votes on the government formation bills, because its fate on the coalition is unknown.Bennett has demanded the Health portfolio for himself, but sources in Likud said Netanyahu and Gantz had made an agreement that if Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman would give it up, Blue and White would get the first shot at it. Likud sources said that if no deal is made with Blue and White, Likud would keep the Health portfolio.Blue and White officials said Bennett and Likud were coordinated on the issue and that Bennett had only demanded the Health portfolio in order to pressure Blue and White to give up more for the ministry in talks with Likud.Before Blue and White MKs sign for Netanyahu to form the government, they are demanding that Shas and United Torah Judaism document their promise that if Netanyahu breaks his deal with Gantz and seeks an early election they would remain in a government led by Gantz instead of enabling the election to be advanced.