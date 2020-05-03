Opposition files 9,000 amendments to prevent gov't forming

The opposition in the Knesset, led by Yesh Atid, filed more than 9,000 amendments to the government formation bill on Sunday in an attempt to filibuster and prevent a coalition from being formed by Thursday night's deadline.More than half of the amendments were filed by Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy. The committee will meet in marathon sessions, because a representative of every Knesset faction will have a right to speak about every amendment before it is brought to a vote.Blue and White has said that they will not recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government. If that happens, Israel will go to a fourth election in August.If the bill is not passed by Thursday at midnight,