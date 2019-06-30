Peretz: If I win, Netanyahu will lose

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not get re-elected prime minister if Amir Peretz wins Tuesday's Labor leadership primary, Peretz promised at an event marking the end of the short race at his campaign headquarters on Sunday in Tel Aviv.





Peretz explained his prediction by saying that he can woo enough votes on the Right to prevent Netanyahu from being able to form a government. He said he would lead Labor from its current six seats to 15 by winning support from voters to the Right of Labor.





The sources of new mandates for Labor include Blue and White, Likud, Kulanu and Gesher, Peretz said.





"Labor must work with full force to return to being a central force and the ideological alternative to the Right," he told his supporters. "If I will be elected Tuesday, soon Bibi will no longer be prime minister."





The event, which showcased Peretz's wide backing in the party, was attended by former MKs Ophir Paz-Pines, Nachman Shai, Avraham Shochat, Efi Oshaya, Revital Swid, Ghaleb Majadle, Omer Bar-Lev, Lea Fadida, Saleh Saad, Daniel Ben-Simon, Hilik Bar, Eli Ben-Menachem, Raanan Cohen, Ephraim Sneh, Avi Yehezkel, Yossi Yonah and Uzi Baram.





Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni, who has been purposely neutral in past Labor races, made a point of coming to Peretz's event and endorsing him. Conspicuously absent was outgoing Labor chairman Avi Gabbay, who is thought to also prefer Peretz as his successor but has not made an endorsement.





Fellow Labor leadership contender Itzik Shmuli received a key endorsement from Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai on Sunday. Shmuli made a name for himself in socioeconomic protests on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in the summer of 2011 that were backed by the mayor.





Leadership candidate Stav Shaffir, who was also one of the leaders of the protests, wrote on social media on Sunday that the race between 67-year-old Peretz, 39-year-old Shmuli and Shaffir, who is 34, is not about age but about ideology.





"The choice in Labor is clearer than ever," Shafir wrote on Twitter. "Either embark on a new path that brings hope, or continue the old ways that destroyed the party. Labor is so important to me that I must fight for it. A vote for Shmuli is a vote for Peretz and vice versa. It is a vote against change."

