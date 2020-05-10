The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Protesters sue Yair Netanyahu for half a million NIS after Nazi comparison

The court filing quotes a tweet published by Yair in which he says "they remind me of the brown shirt thugs," referencing the Nazi Storm Trooper (SA) militia which helped Hitler rise to power.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 10, 2020 18:33
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Yair Netanyahu, the controversial son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is being sued for the amount of NIS 500,000 by the New Contract foundation after making inflammatory comments on Twitter, comparing the organization's protesters to the ruthless SA militia of Nazi Germany.
The New Contract (Hoze Hadash) foundation is a nonprofit organization whose stated goal is "battling corruption" which has gained notoriety for it's many "Crime Minister" protests against indicted Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The court filing quotes a tweet published by Yair in which he says "they remind me of the brown shirt thugs," referencing the Nazi Stormtrooper, or Sturmabteilung (SA) militia, which helped Hitler rise to power in Germany.
In the tweet, Yair also claimed that left-wing protesters, which he referred to as "crazed zombies," had been paid to attend protests by "foreign European funding, Soros, and pedophile Epstein and Ehud Barak. Poisoners of wells and lying media thought engineers!!!" 
Wealthy Jewish Hungarian philanthropist George Soros has long been the target of far-right groups and antisemitic conspiracies, leading to Yair being embraced more than once by suspected far-right antisemites, including one time being placed in the banner of the white supremacist site "the Daily Stormer," which then claimed to be the "world's no. 1 Yair Netanyahu fan site."
Wealthy Jewish sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has also had many conspiracies linked to him, especially since his apparent suicide in his jail cell in 2019. Yair has consistently linked former prime minister Ehud Barak to Epstein, claiming they were best of friends.
Though several other powerful and famous people linked have also been linked to Epstein in the media, Barak is the only direct political rival of his father's to be named in such reports. 
The court filing also featured examples of replies to the post, citing them as direct examples of the influence Yair has on his social media audience. One user, referred to only by his username "Le Shomron," said that he thinks that "leftists are garbage juice corrupt scumbags," and telling another user to "burn in hell you as****e leftist!!"

Another user, who calls himself Rafi Avivi, replied to Yair post saying "The liars and whores must die."
Yair has long received criticism for his posts on social media, having received condemnations for his remarks by even his father several times in the past years.
Yair was also sued for slander in late November 2019, after sharing a Facebook post alleging that former Walla News editor Avi Alkalai was "planted by the Wexner Foundation." Yair was ordered to pay NIS 250,000 to Alkalai in the subsequent lawsuit, in which Yair offered no defense.
The full tweet reads "It's just unbelievable that they don't show it in the media. The charities hire paid 'protesters' for the Left's 'demonstrations.' They hand-pick and take the most crazed, violent and psychotic people. The left-wing demonstrations scream with cursing, profanity, violence, Fascist slogans and just clueless psychotic screams, they go into a frenzied trance. If the Left is allowed to 'recognize processes' then I'm allowed to as well. They remind me of the brown shirt thugs. Just the same group of crazy zombies who are hired for regular demonstrations every time under a different title, 'Every Night at the A-G's house,' 'Crime Minister,' 'The Black Flags,' Everything comes from the same foreign European funding, Soros, Pedophile Epstein and Ehud Barak."


Tags protests ehud barak Yair Netanyahu George Soros Jeffrey Epstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman Israeli democracy alive and well – opinion By DOV LIPMAN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by