Rivlin hands mandate to Knesset, bypassing Netanyahu

President Reuven Rivlin called time on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s efforts to form a government, bypassed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and gave the mandate to form a coalition to the Knesset, on Thursday morning. The president decided that Gantz and Netanyahu were not sufficiently close to forming the long-discussed national-unity government, and ostensibly reasoned that shortening the timeline for a coalition agreement would increase the pressure on both sides to compromise. Rivlin’s decision means that there is now 21 days for a majority of Knesset members to request, in writing, that the president assign the task of forming a government to a specific MK. Should an MK, most likely Gantz or Netanyahu, get a majority of MKs, they will have 14 days to form a government.If there is no such majority for any candidate, or a selected candidate fails to form a government in 14 days, then the unthinkable happens and the Knesset would automatically dissolved and fourth elections called. Rivlin explained his decision in the letter he wrote to Knesset Speaker Gantz, the president said that he did “not see the possibility of forming a government and I entrust the formation of a government to the Knesset.”Continued the president “I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, and to prevent a fourth round of elections.”Although progress was made between Likud and Blue and White towards the formation of a government on Monday and Tuesday, by Wednesday night the latter was protesting that the Likud was seeking legislation that would amount to immunity from prosecution for Netanyahu. The Likud concerns relate to what may happen when Netanyahu’s rotation period as prime minister ends after a year and a half, and Gantz’s begins, with the former becoming deputy prime minister.The position of deputy prime minister is akin to that of any other minister, and regular government ministers are required to resign if under indictment, as Netanyahu currently is.The Likud is therefore demanding legislation to amend the Basic Law: Government that would prevent such an eventuality, something which Blue and White sees as efforts to circumvent the High Court which it is reticent to do.Kan News reported Wednesday night that Blue and White sources were insisting that “we will not let Netanyahu turn the coalition agreement into an immunity [from prosecution] agreement.”Another problematic aspect of the agreement is a legislative mechanism which would guarantee that Gantz would serve as prime minister once Netanyahu’s period ends after 18 months.The Likud is now worried about this legislation however and is disputing how they should be implemented.