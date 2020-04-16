The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Rivlin hands mandate to Knesset, bypassing Netanyahu

The president says he doesn’t see possibility of forming a government, and hopes Knesset members can form a majority to prevent fourth elections.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 16, 2020 09:50
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Reuven Rivlin called time on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s efforts to form a government, bypassed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and gave the mandate to form a coalition to the Knesset, on Thursday morning.
The president decided that Gantz and Netanyahu were not sufficiently close to forming the long-discussed national-unity government, and ostensibly reasoned that shortening the timeline for a coalition agreement would increase the pressure on both sides to compromise.
Rivlin’s decision means that there is now 21 days for a majority of Knesset members to request, in writing, that the president assign the task of forming a government to a specific MK.
Should an MK, most likely Gantz or Netanyahu, get a majority of MKs, they will have 14 days to form a government.
If there is no such majority for any candidate, or a selected candidate fails to form a government in 14 days, then the unthinkable happens and the Knesset would automatically dissolved and fourth elections called.
Rivlin explained his decision in the letter he wrote to Knesset Speaker Gantz, the president said that he did “not see the possibility of forming a government and I entrust the formation of a government to the Knesset.”
Continued the president “I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, and to prevent a fourth round of elections.”
Although progress was made between Likud and Blue and White towards the formation of a government on Monday and Tuesday, by Wednesday night the latter was protesting that the Likud was seeking legislation that would amount to immunity from prosecution for Netanyahu.
The Likud concerns relate to what may happen when Netanyahu’s rotation period as prime minister ends after a year and a half, and Gantz’s begins, with the former becoming deputy prime minister.
The position of deputy prime minister is akin to that of any other minister, and regular government ministers are required to resign if under indictment, as Netanyahu currently is.
The Likud is therefore demanding legislation to amend the Basic Law: Government that would prevent such an eventuality, something which Blue and White sees as efforts to circumvent the High Court which it is reticent to do.
Kan News reported Wednesday night that Blue and White sources were insisting that “we will not let Netanyahu turn the coalition agreement into an immunity [from prosecution] agreement.”
Another problematic aspect of the agreement is a legislative mechanism which would guarantee that Gantz would serve as prime minister once Netanyahu’s period ends after 18 months.
The Likud is now worried about this legislation however and is disputing how they should be implemented.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz israeli politics Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by