The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Why Gabbay and Olmert, not Gantz or Netanyahu, are to blame for elections

If there were only ghosts on Gantz's side, perhaps it would not be too hard to form a government. But there is also a political ghost for Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 12:59
Ex-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Labor leader Avi Gabbay (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ex-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Labor leader Avi Gabbay
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Israel Democracy Institute poll published on the cover of Sunday's Jerusalem Post found that 43% of Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the current political deadlock, 38% blame Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and 7.5% blame Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Strangely enough, none of the respondents gave the correct answer, which is former Labor leader Avi Gabbay.
Avi Gabbay? Who even remembers him? Who even knew he existed when he topped the Labor list in the April election? The only thing people remember from his tenure was the disrespectful way he divorced his political partner Tzipi Livni on live TV.
But it actually is not Gabbay himself who is causing the problem but the political ghost of Gabbay. When speaking to the leaders of Blue and White and their advisers, they mention Gabbay constantly in explaining why Gantz is afraid to compromise.
Every time Gantz is ready to accept an offer from Netanyahu on a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office, his No. 2, Yair Lapid, or his No. 3, Moshe Ya'alon, remind him of Gabbay as a negative role model for a politician.
For those who forgot, the successful businessman started his political career as a man of principles. He quit Netanyahu's cabinet and the Kulanu Party when Netanyahu replaced Ya'alon as defense minister with Liberman. He was the only minister who strongly opposed a controversial natural gas deal. He joined Labor and beat a crowded field to quickly become its leader.
Ahead of the April election, Gabbay's campaign focused on his promise not to join a government led by Netanyahu. While Gantz equivocated on the matter and was caught on tape explaining how he might end up in Netanyahu's cabinet, Gabbay presented himself as a safe bet for the anti-Netanyahu voter.
But when push came to shove in May, Gabbay spent the night at the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, negotiating himself a deal to become Netanyahu's finance minister. The main reason why the deal did not work out was that it was revealed prematurely on TV and made him look bad. Gabbay later admitted he regretted not accepting the deal anyway.
That incident ended Gabbay's political career, and Gantz does not want the same to happen to him. If he negotiated entering Netanyahu's government, the prime minister could pull the rug out from under him, initiate a third election and leave Blue and White with nothing to run on after being the anti-Bibi party in the last two races.
Gabbay is not the only politician whose ghost causes political trauma. There is also former Kadima leader Shaul Mofaz, another former IDF chief of staff, who entered Netanyahu's cabinet, got nothing from it and then won just two seats. Livni and Ehud Barak were also harmed by similar decisions.
If there were only ghosts on Gantz's side, perhaps it would not be too hard to form a government. But there is also a political ghost for Netanyahu.
His name is Ehud Olmert, and his case is traumatizing for Netanyahu. The former prime minister already stepped down from the premiership when police recommended bribery charges against him, a stage Netanyahu passed in February 2018.
Because he went to trial when he was no longer prime minister, Olmert did not get the three magistrate's court judges in Jerusalem hungry for a promotion who would preside over Netanyahu's trial. He got one district court judge in Tel Aviv, David Rozen, who sentenced him to six years in prison for bribery.
Olmert's 600-page book that he wrote in prison vilifies Rozen the same way Bill Clinton's presidential library in Little Rock, Arkansas, demonizes Ken Starr, the independent counsel who tried to get him impeached.    
It is the trauma from these political ghosts who are preventing Gantz and Netanyahu from compromising and could end up spooking Israel into an unprecedented third election in under a year.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Ehud Olmert Politics Avi Gabbay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Great Butter Shortage By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by