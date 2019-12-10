Poll: Blue and White expected to gain 37 Knesset seats, Likud drops to 33

Blue and White are expected to gain 37 Knesset seats in a third round of elections, while the Likud, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drops to 33 seats, according to a Channel 13 poll.The Joint List is still expected to receive 13 seats, while Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would have 8 seats.United Torah Judaism is expected to have 7; Shas 6; New Right 6; Labor-Gesher 5; Democratic Union 5. The Union of Right-Wing Parties is not expected to pass the threshold.According to the numbers in the poll, the Center-Left camp would have 60 seats, the Right would have a total of 52, while Liberman remains n the middle with his 8 seats.In case Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar leads the Likud in the upcoming elections, the party drops to 29 seats, while the right-bloc gets strengthened.In such a case, Blue and White are expected to have 35 seats; Sa'ar's Likud 59; Joint List 13; Yisrael Beytenu 8; UTJ 7; Shas 7; New Right 7; URP 5; Democratic Unjion 5; Labor-Gesher 4.The results mean that the Center-Left will have a total of 57 seats, the Right will have 55 and Liberman once again in the middle with his 8 seats.