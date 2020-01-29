The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Only 10% think plan will bring peace

Half of Israelis say post-indictment Netanyahu can't be Prime Minister

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 29, 2020 21:31
US President Donald Trump arrives to address US mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 24, 2020. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump arrives to address US mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 24, 2020.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Only 10% of Israelis are optimistic that US President Donald Trump’s new “Deal of the Century” diplomatic plan will bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinians, a Kantar poll taken for KAN found on Wednesday.
The poll found that 61% of the 553 respondents, representing a statistical sample of the Israeli population, did not believe the plan would lead to peace, and 29% said they did not know.
Asked if they favor applying Israeli law to Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley before the election, 43% said yes, 28% said no and the rest did not know.
The poll also asked if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can keep his job once his criminal trial begins. Nearly half the respondents – 48% – said no, while 32% said yes and the remaining respondents were undecided.
Netanyahu fared similarly in a Midgam poll of 503 respondents broadcast on Channel 12, in which 52% said Netanyahu could not run the country and his trial at the same time, 39% said he could and 9% said they did not know.
The Midgam poll found that half of respondents supported Trump’s plan, 26% opposed it and 24% admitted that they did not know what it says.
When a survey of 743 respondents taken by pollster Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 asked specifically about applying Israeli law to settlements in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, 51% were in favor, 26% opposed and 23% did not know. Among Blue and White voters, 41% were in favor, 31% were against and 28% were undecided.


