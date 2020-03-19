The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, a governmental body responsible for the administration of all matters related to the Western Wall (Kotel), has announced that despite strict regulations for social distancing , the religious holy site will remain open for individuals wishing to pray, according to a press release from the group.

The announcement to keep the area open comes amid a growing number of cases of coronavirus afflicting the country, rising to 433 people diagnosed with the virus, six of whom are in critical conditions, marking an increase of about 100 new cases in 24 hours.

In addition to ensuring open access to the site, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation also announced that it is organizing a small minyan (group prayer) of 10 participants Thursday who will gather for the Pitom Haketoret prayer, mincha, Tehillim, and a special prayer calling for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The small minyan will also include the presence of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the singer Yishai Rebo, and will be broadcasted live across the Jewish world.