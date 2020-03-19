The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Prayer at Kotel for end of coronavirus continues despite social distancing

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, a governmental body responsible for the administration of all matters related to the Western Wall (Kotel) has announced the religious holy site will remain open.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2020 06:29
Jews gather at the Western Wall on February 16 under the slogan, 'The Nation of Israel prays for China,' calling for the eradication of the coronavirus plague (photo credit: YAAKOV LEHMAN)
Jews gather at the Western Wall on February 16 under the slogan, ’The Nation of Israel prays for China,' calling for the eradication of the coronavirus plague
(photo credit: YAAKOV LEHMAN)
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, a governmental body responsible for the administration of all matters related to the Western Wall (Kotel), has announced that despite strict regulations for social distancing, the religious holy site will remain open for individuals wishing to pray, according to a press release from the group. 
The announcement to keep the area open comes amid a growing number of cases of coronavirus afflicting the country, rising to 433 people diagnosed with the virus, six of whom are in critical conditions, marking an increase of about 100 new cases in 24 hours.
In addition to ensuring open access to the site, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation also announced that it is organizing a small minyan (group prayer) of 10 participants Thursday who will gather for the Pitom Haketoret prayer, mincha, Tehillim, and a special prayer calling for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. 
The small minyan will also include the presence of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the singer Yishai Rebo, and will be broadcasted live across the Jewish world. 
 


