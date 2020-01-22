Pregnant 36 year old dies during delivery, baby survives through C-section

After and despite intense and prolonged CPR efforts, her death was confirmed.

A senior medical team at the hospital rescued the baby in an immediate cesarean section while performing CPR, and it is currently recovering in the hospital incubator.

A preliminary post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was most likely a rupture of the aorta, which occurred on the way to or at the entrance to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Hadassah said that "the hospital staff embraces the family during this difficult time and has provided a social worker who is at their side. We are giving them any possible support in this difficult case."

"The entire staff at Hadassah hospital sends their condolences and participates in the grief of the family," the spokesperson said.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman who was brought to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital by MDA on Tuesday night collapsed at the entrance to the delivery room, entering the room in a state of clinical death.