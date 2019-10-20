Pregnant mother, daughter die in car accident, baby in critical condition

A pregnant mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident on Saturday involving 10 people on Israel's Route 6.



Medical teams were able to birth the unborn child of Irena Rosenberg, who was at an advanced stage of pregnancy, but the baby remains in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post.

The hospital reported on Sunday morning that the chances of the baby surviving are slim."The chances of survival after such a prolonged resuscitation are very slim, but we are still fighting for his life, said Sheba Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Yuval Levy.The accident involved a commercial vehicle and a private vehicle, near the Ben Shemen interchange. According to initial findings in the investigation into the crash, it seems as though Rosenberg's partner was driving the vehicle and swerved out of his lane into the safety rail for no clear reason. When he tried to return to his lane on the highway, the commercial vehicle crashed into the car from behind.In addition, a 65-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were evacuated to Belinson and Sheba hospitals in moderate and stable conditions, with bruises to their torsos. Six additional people were treated in mild condition, three of which were children.Anat Rosenberg, Irena's 12-year-old daughter who was also killed in the accident, attended Rodman Middle School in Kiryat Yam. The school will be opening its doors despite the holiday for any student wishing to speak with the educational staff and with psychological advisors."This was a very difficult car accident," said emergency medic Daniel Dakloh. "Two private vehicles stood on the side of the road with a commercial vehicle on its side crushing them. Two people were injured, aged approximately 12 and 30, with multiple systemic injuries, no pulse and no breath."Maariv contributed to this report.

