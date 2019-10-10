Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

President Rivlin gets into the Sukkot spirit

He along with second and third graders decorated the Open Sukkah which will be open to the Israeli public on October 17.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 21:39
1 minute read.
President Rivlin gets into the Sukkot spirit

President Rivlin decorating his Sukkah. (photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)

Children of the President's Residence's staff and third graders from Yavneh school in Hadera helped President Reuven Rivlin decorate his Sukkah on Thursday, ahead of the Open Sukkah during the days of Sukkot.

“Come and visit the Sukkah of peace and togetherness, where everyone belongs and which belongs to everyone,” said the president. “Beit HaNasi is the people’s home, and the president’s Sukkah is the Sukkah of all Israelis. We welcome everyone and are looking forward to seeing you!” 

The Sukkah will be open on October 17 from 10am until 4pm. The theme of this year's Open Sukkah is "Finding Treasures in the President’s Sukkah."

The free event will allow people to meet with the Israeli president, take pictures with Theodore Herzl, and dig for archeological remains that have been found in and around Jerusalem. The president is also asking you to bring pictures and personal letters to be scanned into the National Archive. Visitors will also be able to experience a virtual reality film that will take them on a tour of the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Temple Mount. 

Entrance to the Sukkah will be found on Rehov HaNasi 3 in Jerusalem and you will need a valid Israeli ID to enter. 



Related Content

LAST YEAR’S DGTL Festival in Tel Aviv
October 10, 2019
The magic of Magit

By JENNIFER GREENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings