President Rivlin hosts seminar on pardons

Rivlin annually hosts a pardons seminar on one of the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which are the Ten Days of Repentance – and by implication, the Ten Days of Pardon.

By
October 3, 2019 13:10
1 minute read.
The ultimate decider: President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Coincidence being what is, President Reuven Rivlin hosted a seminar on pardons on Thursday while across the other side of town, hearings were being conducted at the Justice Ministry where lawyers for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were attempting to persuade Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit not to indict the prime minister on corruption allegations, but to close all three cases against him.

At the present time, there is no mention by the lawyers of a pardon for Netanyahu. To ask for one would be an admission of guilt.

Rivlin annually hosts a pardons seminar on one of the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which are the Ten Days of Repentance – and by implication, the Ten Days of Pardon, providing that those who ask for it show genuine remorse.

This year’s seminar focused on the framework for pardons that was jointly announced by Rivlin and then justice minister Ayelet Shaked in honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

At the time, Rivlin said that special consideration had been given to soldiers who were first time offenders and whose crimes had not been of a serious nature. Their slates were wiped clean and they were able to continue with their lives and to embark on professions that might have been closed to them if they had any record of a criminal conviction. In this context, 116 pardons were granted. In addition, the sentences of more than 100 civilians were commuted.

In referring to the soldiers, Rivlin said that many soldiers and young people who do civilian national service have great potential and some also have leadership abilities. If given the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves, they can integrate well into society.

If they are truly sorry for the actions that led to their convictions, the president, in consultation with the legal authorities, can show compassion.


