The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Rivlin welcomes African ambassadors ahead of forum

Rivlin emphasized that Israel is ready to share its knowledge in areas of cyber security, health, technology, agriculture, water management, tourism and more with all African states.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 14:50
President Rivlin meets with ambassadors from African countries (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Rivlin meets with ambassadors from African countries
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Sixteen ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires of African countries that have bilateral relations with Israel gathered at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday to officially launch the South Africa Ministry of Foreign Affairs Forum, which is headed by Zambian Ambassador Martin Chungr Mwanambabe.
Israel has diplomatic ties with several other African states whose ambassadors are non-residents.
From the Israeli side of the discussions, President Reuven Rivlin asked for African support in rejecting the blacklisting of Israeli companies formulated by the UN Human Rights Council and also urged support for the regaining of Israeli observer status in the African Union.
Rivlin also emphasized that Israel is ready to share its knowledge in areas of cyber security, health, technology, agriculture, water management, tourism and more with all African states.
Rivlin reiterated several times that the African continent is the future.
Mwanambabe said that he and his fellow ambassadors want to see true co-operation between Israel and African countries.  "We are all aware of the challenges," he said.  "Together we can achieve a lot.  Coming together is a beginning.  Staying together is progress and working together is success."
In general, the African diplomats were primarily interested in acquiring Israeli know-how in cyber security and in fighting terrorism. 
They also wish to see more Israeli investment in their countries.
The first African country to establish relations with Israel was Ghana in 1959.
Unlike her colleagues who confined their remarks purely to bilateral relations between their respective countries and Israel, Ghana's ambassador Hannah Ama Nyarko also spoke about disturbing reports of rising antisemitism in the world and compared it to the negative attitudes towards Africans and people of color whose ancestors were African.
"Racism and hatred go together," responded Rivlin. "We know where it begins but not the end."


Tags Israel africa Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A live kidney is highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by