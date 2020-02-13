President Rivlin welcomes African ambassadors ahead of forum

Sixteen ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires of African countries that have bilateral relations with Israel gathered at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday to officially launch the South Africa Ministry of Foreign Affairs Forum, which is headed by Zambian Ambassador Martin Chungr Mwanambabe.Israel has diplomatic ties with several other African states whose ambassadors are non-residents.Reuven Rivlin asked for African support in rejecting the blacklisting of Israeli companies formulated by the UN Human Rights Council and also urged support for the regaining of Israeli observer status in the African Union.Rivlin also emphasized that Israel is ready to share its knowledge in areas of cyber security, health, technology, agriculture, water management, tourism and more with all African states.Rivlin reiterated several times that the African continent is the future.Mwanambabe said that he and his fellow ambassadors want to see true co-operation between Israel and African countries. "We are all aware of the challenges," he said. "Together we can achieve a lot. Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is progress and working together is success."In general, the African diplomats were primarily interested in acquiring Israeli know-how in cyber security and in fighting terrorism. They also wish to see more Israeli investment in their countries.The first African country to establish relations with Israel was Ghana in 1959.Unlike her colleagues who confined their remarks purely to bilateral relations between their respective countries and Israel, Ghana's ambassador Hannah Ama Nyarko also spoke about disturbing reports of rising antisemitism in the world and compared it to the negative attitudes towards Africans and people of color whose ancestors were African."Racism and hatred go together," responded Rivlin. "We know where it begins but not the end."From the Israeli side of the discussions, President