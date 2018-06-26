Prince William: UK-Israel ties ‘have never been stronger’

At the end of a jammed pack day that took him from Yad Vashem to the Prime Minister's residence, Beit Hanasi and the Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Prince William said that Israel's “remarkable story” is one of remembering the past but “also looking forward to a much more hopeful future.”



Speaking at a reception in the garden of the British ambassador's residence in Ramat Gan, William - the first member of the Royal Family making a formal visit to Israel – said that "the ties between the United Kingdom and Israel have never been stronger." l.





In brief prepared remarks, standing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Duke of Cambridge underlined cooperation in the economy, in science and in security. The two countries have much in common, he said: "Two open societies that thrive on innovation, diversity, talent and excellence."He also hailed “an essential vibrancy to this country.”William, who will travel to Ramallah on Wednesday, said "The region has a complicated and tragic history. In the past century, the people of the Middle East have suffered great sadness and loss. Never has hope and reconciliation been more need."“ I know I share a desire with all of you, and with your neighbours, for a just and lasting peace.,” he said. “The United Kingdom stands with you, as we work together for a peaceful and prosperous future.Netanyahu did not speak at the reception., where he and the price viewed a small display of Israeli high-tech innovation. Among the 350 invited guests at the reception were MKs, cabinet ministers, and celebrities such as Bar Refaeli, Shiri Maimon, and Ivri LiderNetanyahu, along with his wife Sarah, greeted William at their residence in Jerusalem earlier in the day, and introduced him to descendants of the Jewish family that his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, hid in Athens during the Holocaust.“You must be very very proud of your great grandmother who saved defenseless Jews, and can tell you that I am very proud that Jews are no longer defenseless,” Netanyahu said, as William nodded.William met the Netanyahu's for nearly an hour following a trip to Yad Vashem, where he toured the museum, laid a wreath in the hall of remembrance, and met two survivors from the Kindertransport. There he wrote in the the guest book that his visit was “profoundly moving.”“It is almost impossible to comprehend this appalling event in history. Every name, photograph and memory recorded her is a tragic reminder of the unimaginable human cost of the Holocaust and the immense loss suffered by the Jewish people,” he wrote.“The story of the Holocaust is one of darkness and despair, questioning humanity itself. But the actions of those few who took great risks to help others are a reminder of the human capacity for love and hope. I am honored that my own great grandmother is one of these Righteous Among the Nations.”William’s great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, hid Rachel Cohen – the widow of a former member of the Greek parliament – and two of her children in Greece during the Holocaust. She is buried in Jerusalem, and William will visit her grave on Thursday.“We must not forget the Holocaust – the murder of 6 million men, women and children, simply because they were Jewish,” William wrote. “We all have a responsibility to remember and teach future generations about the horror of the past so that they can never reoccur. May the millions of Jewish people remembered by Yad Vashem never be forgotten.”AT the reception, William spoke of his visit to Yad Vashem, and said he is “well aware that the responsibility falls now to my generation to keep the memory alive of that great crime as the Holocaust generation passes on. And I commit myself to doing this.”William toured the Yad Vashem Museum accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, and Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.After meeting Netanyahu, William held a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, who asked him to pass on a message of peace to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whom he will meet on Wednesday.He then went to Jaffa to attend a soccer event organized by The Equalizer and Peres Center for Peace, and then to the Tel Aviv beach with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. There he met watched some footvolley, chatted with some passersby and met top Israeli wind surfers.